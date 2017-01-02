Facebook Secrets: Want to See Who’s Monitoring Your Facebook?

Andrew Pontbriand

January 2, 2016

In a world of universal deceit – telling the truth is a revolutionary act.



That is one of my favorite quotes. It applies to this post, because social media has become home to the worlds largest platform’s for news and information. If you write articles, have a blog, and/or otherwise use some sort of mechanism to disseminate information, you are probably on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

In recent times, we have seen a huge increase in attempts to silence dissent, censor independent and alternative news sources, and redirect the public back to the mainstream. This inorganic attempt to steer the public away from posts or news sources that don’t fit the mainstream narrative or status quo is failing. Miserably.

The truth is, people want real news and information, and real news and information, is always much more intense. Reality and truth itself is always much stranger than fiction, as the saying goes. Of course, social media censors and the media will say independent media uses “dangerous tactics” that they call “click bait” to grab their viewers.

While it is certainly true some websites are known for this, overall, it may just appear that way more or less due to the fact that as stated earlier, the truth is raw and to those who are asleep, it really is fantastic.

With these recent attempts to censor anyone who doesn’t fit the status quo, Facebook announced it will employ new methods to combat so-called “fake news.” As one may predict, the “sources” who will have the power to “review” posts for “authenticity,” have an obvious conflict of interest.

Facebook Secrets: So, what can you do?

First of all, we must tell you there is no way to know for sure who these people are. Also, you may not be able to remove or block every account that monitors your activity, although when I did it on my account, I was able to get rid of most.

Here is what you need to do to block the majority of the accounts that monitor your Facebook:

1. > Log into Facebook

2. > Account Settings

3. > Click on blocking

4. > In the search field where it says “Block Users” type in: “Facebook Security”

5. > A new window will pop up. The list you see is a list of [most likely] Facebook employees, spies, and private accounts that are paid to shill for who knows who (sarcasm (kind of)).

6. > Go down the list, and if you don’t like being monitored, just hit the “block button.” Some of the accounts are unable to be blocked. While this is somewhat disturbing, you must remember that Facebook owns everything Facebook, so in essence, you “agreed” to be monitored. (I know. What moral and reasonable organization needs to hire people to monitor you? Right?)

And there you have it.

The ever growing world police and nanny state extends to the virtual world too. In fact, it probably lives in the virtual world in an even greater capacity than the physical world, it’s just that the physical world gives us a different feeling and emotional reaction when we recognize it.

